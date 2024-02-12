Tripura BJP Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder on Monday stated that women would play a significant role in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, aiming to gift two lotuses from the state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats, including West and East Tripura Constituency.

She said this while chairing the first state committee meeting of the Pradesh Mahila Morcha at the State BJP party office in Agartala.

"Today, we held the first state committee meeting with the 49 members of the state committee. Leaders from across the state have gathered here. This meeting is held eyeing the Lok Sabha election and to formulate a blueprint for the upcoming polls. We have witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the country's development, and we are grateful for his blessings," Majumder told reporters.



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She emphasized that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he has worked towards real development and women's empowerment.

"He has introduced numerous schemes to empower women. In the last five years, for the first time in Tripura, ration shops were distributed among women, among other initiatives for women's empowerment. In this meeting, we will discuss how we can contribute to a 10% increase in votes in this Lok Sabha election, as we aim to see him as the Prime Minister of India again. We are confident that women will play a significant role, and we are working to reach out to all segments of the population with various government schemes," she added.