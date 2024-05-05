The Tripura Women's Commission stands tall as a beacon of hope, employing innovative approaches to resolve disputes effectively. With a focus on counselling and mediation, this commission has garnered widespread acclaim for its commitment to fostering amicable solutions and reconciliation, setting it apart from traditional legal avenues.

Under the steadfast guidance of dedicated leadership, the commission has emerged as a safe haven for women from diverse backgrounds to voice their grievances without fear of bias or judgment. Through its emphasis on empathy and impartiality, it has earned the trust of countless women seeking support and resolution.

Central to the commission's success is its unique emphasis on counselling. Trained professionals adeptly facilitate constructive dialogues between disputing parties, guiding them towards mutually beneficial outcomes. By bridging communication gaps, the commission has successfully preserved familial ties while advocating for women's rights and gender equality through workshops and outreach initiatives.

Sumitra Karmakar, one of the beneficiaries of the commission's services, shared her ordeal of marital discord and expressed her faith in the commission's ability to resolve her issues through counselling sessions.

"I am here at Tripura Women Commission... I have huge faith in the Tripura Women Commission and they had already arranged for counselling sessions," said Sumitra Karmakar.

Echoing her sentiments, her husband acknowledged the efforts of the commission in facilitating dialogue and resolution.

"My wife had complained to the Tripura Women Commission office... I am thankful to the Tripura Women Commission," remarked Karmakar.

Another woman, Sumitra Paul, highlighted the commission's support in addressing familial disputes.

"We are here at the Tripura Women's Commission office and lodged our complaint... The officials of the Tripura Women Commission are quite supportive. They had arranged for counselling sessions for both of my son and daughter-in-law," expressed Sumitra Paul.

Commissioner Jharna Debbarma emphasized the institution's significance in tackling a myriad of issues plaguing women, citing the staggering statistics of cases handled and resolved through counselling.

"The women's commission always has a great role in society... Our team consists of councillors, committee members, and vice-chairperson, together we try to solve the problems without knocking on the doors of law," remarked Commissioner Debbarma.