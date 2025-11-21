Tripura won’t face fish shortage even if Bangladesh halts supply: Minister

Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das on Friday assured that the state will not face any fish shortage even if Bangladesh discontinues exports, as India has sufficient production capacity to meet Tripura’s demand.

Speaking on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, the minister extended greetings to fish farmers and acknowledged their vital contribution. “We must remember the tireless efforts of our fish farmers who ensure that people can consume fish,” he said.

Fish remains a staple item in Tripura, with nearly 98% of the population consuming it regularly. The minister noted that the demand for fish in the state is consistently rising. As per last year’s estimates, Tripura required 1.20 lakh metric tonnes, while local production stood at 89,000 MT. The remaining shortfall is currently met through imports from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

He emphasised that Tripura is steadily progressing toward achieving self-sufficiency in fish production. “Our Fisheries Department is working continuously to make the state self-sufficient. Although we have not achieved complete self-sufficiency yet, we will soon reach that milestone,” he said.

Minister Das further clarified that even if Bangladesh stops exporting fish to Tripura, India’s domestic capacity is adequate to meet any deficit. “There is nothing to worry about. India has ample production. Tripura won’t face any shortage,” he asserted.

He added that the government is implementing multiple initiatives under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and the Chief Minister Matsya Vikas Yojana to move the state toward full self-reliance in the fisheries sector.