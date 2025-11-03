Tripura working to bring Agartala government medical college among India’s top 10: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, November 3, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of Tripura, emphasizing that concerted efforts are being made to elevate Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) to rank among the top ten medical institutions in the country.

CM Saha made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for several new infrastructure projects at AGMC and GBP Hospital. The inaugurated projects include the Critical Care Building (CCB), Communicable Disease Center (CDC), a 20-bed special ward at GBP Hospital, the launch of a digital telemedicine link with Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute, Lucknow, and the Inter-Departmental Call Management System (IDCMS).

Highlighting the importance of medical education and professional excellence, the Chief Minister—who also holds the Health portfolio—stated that there are presently 400 MBBS seats across Tripura’s medical colleges.

“Students must strive to perform better in their examinations. Hospitals such as GB, TMC, and other district facilities are showing notable improvement. However, I have received reports about certain brokers operating in GB and TMC Hospitals who attempt to influence patients and direct them to private hospitals outside the state. Strict measures are being taken to curb such activities,” CM Saha asserted.

He further informed that the state has successfully performed eight hip replacement surgeries so far, along with several knee replacements and other advanced medical procedures.

“AGMC Hospital now offers a wide range of specialized treatments. We are working to expand its infrastructure further to introduce advanced healthcare facilities. Nine super-specialty services have already been launched at AGMC at a cost of approximately Rs 250 crore, and four additional services will be introduced soon. I have recently met with the Union Health Minister to seek the required financial allocation for these projects. He has assured that the Central Government will support the procurement of essential medical equipment,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha underscored the importance of skill enhancement and professional development among doctors in Tripura, urging them to aim for national-level recognition.

“Our collective goal should be to bring AGMC within the country’s top 10 medical colleges. This cannot be achieved by the government alone—it requires dedicated effort from all stakeholders,” he remarked.

He also announced that a new Mother and Child Care Building will soon be constructed at AGMC and GB Hospital, funded with Rs 192 crore sanctioned by the DoNER Ministry. Additionally, Rs 202 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development at the Tripura Dental College.