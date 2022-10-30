Construction works for setting up buffer storage for petroleum products have been started at Sekerkot under the Sepahijala district and the work would be completed by 2025.

Speaking with reporters Special Secretary of the Food Department Sandeep R Rathore said, "As a result of the concerted efforts of the state government to expand the buffer storage infrastructure of petrol and diesel in the state, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited has undertaken the project of constructing a railway depot with a storage capacity of 21,000 kiloliters at a cost of Rs 680 crore rupees at Sekerkot."

“The construction work of this project has already started and it is targeted to complete this project by the month of September 2025. Once the work of this new railway depot is completed, it will be possible to keep a buffer stock of petrol and diesel for about 25-30 days in the state”, he said.

Earlier in 2015, the then minister Bhanulal Saha said that the state government has shown the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) a place in the Sekerkote area to build a petrol reservoir.

Saha also said that the NFR has asked the state government to allocate a large area of land so that a 20-bogie-long train can halt for a period of time.

Meanwhile, the official today further informed that the state government recently opened more 252 fair price shops across the state and for which 504 employment opportunities have been created.

252 more new ration shops or fair price shops have been opened in the state. A total of 504 employment opportunities have been created as a result of the opening of this new ration shop.

As part of the women empowerment program of the state government, priority has been given to women in providing dealerships for new ration shops”.