The Border Security Force in the last 24 hours seized Yaba Tablet worth Rs 91 lakh from Sepahijala District.

According to BSF, on the night intervening 14th and 15th October, on specific intelligence input deployed BSF troops of BOP Kamlasagar under Sepahijala District were alerted.

“BSF night ambush party observed one miscreant throwing some items over the border fence. On being challenged by BSF troops miscreants escaped. Quick Reaction Team reached the spot, carried out through search of the area ahead of the border fence and recovered one packet containing 9100 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 91 lakhs”, the BSF added.

The BSF personnel said that BSF is committed to eradicating the menace of drug trafficking in Tripura.

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