Self-proclaimed content creator Amir Shokeen has apologised after a video allegedly showing him making racial remarks against a youth from Tripura surfaced on social media and drew criticism over the targeting of people from the Northeast based on their appearance and identity.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Shokeen said the video was scripted and claimed that the youth featured in it was known to him and had previously worked at a friend’s cafe in Ahmedabad. He described the exchange as a humorous video in which both individuals were joking, while maintaining that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

“I had no intention of saying anything bad about anyone. If anyone felt bad, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I respect everyone,” Shokeen said in his post.

He also apologised to the people of Tripura, saying he did not intend to offend anyone through the video. “My brothers from Tripura, I apologise to all of you with folded hands. Brotherhood is top priority. I am sorry,” he added.

The controversy erupted after the video allegedly showed the youth being mocked as “Chinese” and subjected to derogatory remarks. The footage triggered criticism on social media, with concerns over racial stereotyping of people from the Northeast and the use of ethnic insults in online content presented as humour.

Tripura Motha MLA Paul Dangshu has urged the Delhi Police to take immediate legal action over the alleged incident. He stressed that racial abuse should not be dismissed as a joke or justified as part of social media content creation.

The incident has renewed calls for accountability over racial discrimination against people from the Northeast, particularly when such remarks target individuals on the basis of their physical appearance, ethnicity or regional identity.