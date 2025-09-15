Tripura youth caught with Yaba worth Rs 3.1 crore hidden in vehicle in Khowai

A smuggling attempt involving Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3 crore was foiled in Tripura after customs officials intercepted a vehicle with a specially designed fuel tank compartment.

The seizure was made at Chakmaghat in Khowai district during a routine check based on intelligence inputs. Officers found nearly 3 kilograms of yaba tablets concealed inside a Bolero SUV.

The driver, identified as a 22-year-old Md. Mohibullah from Boxanagar in Sepahijala district was arrested at the spot. “He was caught while attempting to smuggle the contraband in a Bolero vehicle… a secret chamber was created inside the fuel tank of the vehicle to conceal the narcotics,” an official source said.

According to investigators, the SUV was heading from Dharmanagar towards Boxanagar along the Assam-Agartala National Highway when it was stopped. Officials estimate the seized consignment’s market value at about Rs 3.1 crore.

Mohibullah is currently in custody. Authorities have launched an investigation to track down the network behind the cross-border trafficking attempt.