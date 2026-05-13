Tripura Youth Congress criticises Centre over alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak; demands probe

The alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper has triggered widespread anger across the country, with the Tripura Youth Congress strongly condemning the Central Government over the controversy.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan today, Tripura Youth Congress president Neel Kamal Saha accused the PM Narendra Modi-led government of failing to safeguard the credibility of the country’s education system.

He said the incident has deeply affected the confidence and morale of lakhs of hardworking students aspiring for medical education.

Saha alleged that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made higher education increasingly inaccessible for economically weaker sections, favouring financially well-off families instead.

According to him, the continuous commercialisation of education and repeated incidents of question paper leaks reveal serious flaws and negligence within the system.

Demanding accountability, the Tripura Youth Congress called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister and urged the Centre to dismantle the National Testing Agency (NTA). The organisation also demanded that the responsibility of conducting such examinations should be returned to the state governments.

The youth body further sought a Supreme Court-monitored impartial investigation into the alleged paper leak case to identify those involved, including any political links behind the racket.

The organisation also appealed for a fresh examination to be conducted in a transparent manner without putting additional financial or psychological pressure on students. It additionally demanded compensation for candidates from economically weaker backgrounds whose families reportedly borrowed money or mortgaged assets to support their preparation.