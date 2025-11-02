Tripura Youth Congress demands immediate arrests in Rs 5.4 crore banned cough syrup haul at Jirania

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee has demanded the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the large-scale smuggling of banned cough syrup recently seized at Jirania railway station in West Tripura.

According to reports, security personnel intercepted a consignment of 1.07 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup worth approximately Rs 5.4 crore, which was being transported via goods train, triggering widespread concern over the growing narcotics trade in the state.

While one individual has been arrested in connection with the seizure, the Youth Congress expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation. The organisation alleged that the delayed action indicates possible political interference and links between the accused and influential figures.

Youth Congress president Neel Kamal Saha criticised what he termed as “a clear case of administrative negligence,” urging the authorities to ensure a transparent and time-bound probe. He further alleged that the smuggling network enjoys protection from ruling BJP insiders, which, he said, has emboldened drug traffickers across the state.

“The youth of Tripura are deeply concerned about the unchecked flow of illegal drugs. Swift arrests and strict punishment of those involved will send a strong message and help curb the menace,” Saha stated.

The Youth Congress also urged the state government to strengthen border vigilance and surveillance on rail and road routes to prevent Tripura from becoming a key transit hub for illicit pharmaceuticals in the Northeast.