The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha issue a white paper on government sector recruitment over the past seven years under the BJP-led administration.

Addressing a press conference, TPYC leader Sahajan Islam criticized what he called "inconsistent statements" by the Chief Minister regarding the number of jobs filled in state departments.

“On December 18, 2024, the Chief Minister said that 13,000 posts were filled. On April 28, 2025, he claimed the figure was 16,942. Then, just two days ago, he stated that 19,262 posts across various categories had been filled. These figures raise serious questions,” Islam remarked.

He urged Dr. Saha—whom he acknowledged as having a “clean image”—to bring clarity to the matter by releasing a detailed white paper on government employment data since 2018.

The Youth Congress also raised alarms over the larger unemployment crisis in the state. “With a population of around 42 lakh, Tripura currently has nearly 7 lakh unemployed youths,” Islam stated.

He further alleged that the government is delaying recruitment processes, saying that in many cases, job selections remain pending for two to three years.

“The youth of Tripura are struggling, and we cannot remain silent. If the government does not release the white paper soon, we will be compelled to launch statewide protests,” Islam warned.

He reiterated that the Youth Congress has always stood beside the state’s unemployed youth and will continue to do so through all democratic means.