Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress held a protest rally against the rise in crime against women and demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha in a bid to restore the rule of law on October 29.

The workers and supporters of the Youth Congress led by its president Rakhu Das held a rally and later staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at LaxmiNaraya temple road in Agartala city.

While speaking with reporters, Rakhu Das, president of Youth Congress claimed that by spending lakh of rupees on common people this BJP government is campaigning for good governance in the state.

“But in the name of good governance, the law and order have completely deteriorated. Every day murder, rape, and gang rapes are taking place. In this week more than four rape-related incidents took place and BJP leaders are involved in such cases”, said Das.

Referring to the gangrape incident of Kumarghat in Unakoti District, the Youth leader said, “Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has given false information to hide the real fact that the son of Minister Bhagaban Das is involved in a gang rape case at Kumarghat. Minister Chowdhury one day said that the son of Minister Das was in Guwahati on the day of the rape incident while on the next day the same minister said the son was in Agartala on the rape incident day. What is the reason behind his lie? BJP leaders have raped a tribal minor girl also”.

He said in Natun Nagar of Agartala incident of shoot-out occurred.

“This is what the government is doing in the name of good governance? BJP leaders are saving the rapists. Till Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha don’t remove Minister Bhagaban Das from his post till then we believe that the CM is also involved with such cases. We condemned such incidents. We are also demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister in a bid to restore the rule of law”, he added.