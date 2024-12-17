The Tripura Youth Congress has condemned the alleged removal of a historic photograph depicting Bangladesh's Victory Day from the Indian Army Headquarters.

In protest, Pradesh Youth Congress President Neel Kamal Saha said that the picture, an iconic representation of Pakistan's surrender to the Indian Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, has long been a symbol of India's role in Bangladesh's independence.

The Youth Congress also accused the BJP of attempting to erase history by taking down the image, which shows an Indian Army General receiving the surrender sign from the Pakistani General.

Saha led a protest in front of the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, on December 17.



Addressing the gathering, Saha called the act “shameful and unacceptable,” emphasising that the picture represents a significant chapter of India's military history and Bangladesh's independence.

He accused the BJP of systematically erasing historical milestones, stating, “The BJP has drawn a blueprint to wipe out the country’s proud history. We demand that the picture be reinstalled immediately at the Army Headquarters.”

The protest saw notable participation from Youth Congress workers and supporters, who raised slogans against the BJP and expressed their discontent over the alleged incident. The demonstrators vowed to continue their agitation until the photograph is restored to its rightful place.