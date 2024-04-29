In a demonstration outside the Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCBL) headquarters, hundreds of Youth Congress activists voiced their discontent with the decision to hold banking examinations exclusively in the state capital, Agartala. Their demand echoed through the streets, urging authorities to conduct exams in multiple locations across Tripura.

The TSCBL, in collaboration with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), had announced plans to conduct written examinations to fill 156 vacancies across various roles. However, citing constraints in seating capacity, the bank declared that holding exams beyond Agartala was unfeasible.

"The RSCBL and the IBPS had tried their best to facilitate the written examination across Tripura. However, accommodating 19,664 applicants within the state's boundaries proved impractical," stated B C Roy, Managing Director of TSCBL.

Consequently, the bank advised applicants to travel to cities like Silchar, Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur in neighboring Assam, along with Agartala, to participate in the banking examinations.

Expressing dissent, Nilkamal Saha, Youth Congress state president, asserted, "We demand that all applicants have the opportunity to take the exams within Tripura. Many aspiring candidates, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, cannot afford the expenses associated with traveling outside the state, which can range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000."

Saha further highlighted the logistical challenges faced by aspirants in securing train tickets for out-of-state travel, underscoring the necessity for local exam centers.

"The bank has garnered Rs.1.70 crore through the sale of over 19,000 application forms. It's crucial that these funds translate into equitable opportunities for all applicants," stated Saha.