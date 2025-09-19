Tripura: Youth critically injured in alleged BSF firing, linked to smuggling

A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting incident on September 19 in the India–Bangladesh border village of Maguruli, Unakoti district in Tripura, raising tensions in the area.

Nurul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 3, was reportedly shot in the neck around 7 am when Border Security Force (BSF) personnel allegedly entered his home.

He was immediately taken to Unakoti District Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment before referring him to GB Hospital in Agartala for advanced care.

Family members alleged delays in ambulance arrival worsened his condition. They also claimed the shooting was unprovoked, while sources familiar with the case said Nurul Islam, also known as Raju, had a history of smuggling and had allegedly provoked BSF personnel with threatening videos prior to the incident.