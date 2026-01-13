Tripura: Youth group launches ‘Clean Jampui Hills’ programme to protect environment and local culture

The Mizo Convention Youth Wing (MCYW), Jampui Hills, has announced the launch of a community-led cleanliness drive titled “Clean Jampui Hills,” scheduled to begin on January 18, with the aim of preserving the region’s environmental purity and cultural values.

Jampui Hills, the highest hill range in Tripura located in the North District, is widely regarded as one of the cleanest regions of the state. Known for its scenic landscapes, temperate climate and rich cultural heritage of the Lushai and Mizo tribes, the area has emerged as a popular tourist destination for trekking, sunrise and sunset views, and cultural experiences.

In a press release, MCYW Jampui Hills President Lalduhsanga Thangluah and General Secretary Vanrokima Royte said the initiative was launched in response to growing environmental and social challenges arising from an increase in tourist inflow.

While tourism reflects the rising popularity of Jampui Hills, the youth body noted that improper waste disposal has become a serious concern. Plastic bottles, disposable plates and other litter have increasingly been found along roadsides, gardens and public spaces, threatening the region’s cleanliness.

The organisation also flagged rising noise pollution caused by loud music played from vehicles and tourist gatherings, which has reportedly disrupted church services and disturbed the peaceful daily lives of residents, particularly the elderly and the sick.

Another concern highlighted by MCYW was the open consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances by some tourists along roadsides and in public places. The youth wing said such behaviour creates insecurity for women and children and goes against the social values and cultural traditions of the local community.

Through the Clean Jampui Hills programme, MCYW aims to promote responsible tourism, encourage community participation in cleanliness drives, and protect the tranquillity and reputation of Jampui Hills as Tripura’s cleanest tourist destination.

The organisation has appealed to residents, visitors and well-wishers to actively support the initiative, expressing confidence that collective responsibility and cooperation will help preserve Jampui Hills as a symbol of natural beauty, cultural pride and environmental discipline.