A 26-year-old Rajkumar Malakar an amiable man from Tripura’s Kamalpur area, has invented a machine that can drive all kinds of motor vehicles including heavy ones with wind energy.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Rajkumar claimed that his machine is the first of its kind in the entire world that can acquire and store wind as a perennial source of energy or fuel for driving motor vehicles as also for generating electricity.

Rajkumar, a young man from the remote Maracherra area in the Kamalpur subdivision under Dhalai district had an innate interest in machines and their mechanisms despite being a student of Arts.

“I have invented an air-powered engine that was completely new and completely modern, named this engine Vayumaan, it is a super powerful engine. This invention of mine is driven entirely by air pressure, this engine is completely eco-friendly, and want to bring a new fancy change to the finished world. My goal is to build a pollution-free world and I have come up with this invention to fulfill this purpose”, said Rajkumar.

Recounting his days, Rajkumar said from the year 2008, he had started working on his machine only to eradicate environmental pollution from the emission of burnt fuel like Petrol, Diesel, CNG, etc.

“After a long 14 years, I have achieved success. I had already spent more than Rs 10 lakhs for this machine and have also filed for a patent within India through an authorized Calcutta-based association. The matter is almost final and only a few formalities like issuance of formal certificate remain to be completed”, he said.

He said his goal is to build a pollution-free world and for this, he has come up with this invention to fulfill the purpose.

“As Global Warming/Greenhouse Effect/Ozone leakage etc. is in an alarming stage, I want to save the Earth from these problems and want to bring my discovery to the Earth soon. The world is facing a lot of crises right now. I have this discovery that needs to be brought to the world as soon as possible”, he said.

Talking about the features of the engine, Rajkumar said this invention will benefit human resources on the one hand and nature on the other.

“Two special features of my engine have made the engine completely different from all other engines in the world. The first feature of my engine is that my engine is many times more powerful than a petrol-powered engine of the same size. The second feature of this engine of mine is that the wind power of this engine will never run out because it is capable of generating its own power. This engine of mine runs completely on air pressure and the pressure can be created by itself so it will never run out of air Pressure”, claimed Rajkumar.

But Rajkumar’s main headache now is to obtain an international patent so that the machine is not copied by others.

He has also given his bank account number for public donation so that he can go for filing for an international patent in many countries.

The Account number for donation is Rajkumar Malakar, A/C No-28340110060636, UCO Bank, Kamalpur (2834), IFSC Code: UCBA0002834, MICR Code: 799028402.

“The donation from the public is necessary as I can not afford to spend the huge sum for an international patent without which my machine will be copied by any individual or organization in any country,” said Rajkumar.