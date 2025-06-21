Tripura youth nabbed with heroin worth Rs 5.5 lakh near Dharmanagar Railway Station

In a major success in Tripura's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, a 23-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday with heroin worth approximately ₹5.5 lakh near Dharmanagar railway station in North District.

Acting on a precise tip-off received around 11 AM, a team of Tripura Police led by SDPO B. Zorinpuia and Officer-in-Charge Smriti Kanta Bardhan conducted a swift operation near the railway premises falling under the jurisdiction of the Dharmanagar Municipal Council.

The accused, identified as Salman Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Bhagyapur Gram Panchayat, was apprehended during the operation. A thorough search of his backpack revealed five soap boxes, each concealing packets of heroin. The total weight of the seized narcotics was found to be approximately 55 grams.



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Officials stated that the black market value of the heroin is estimated to be around ₹5.5 lakh.

Soon after the seizure, senior district officials, including the Deputy Collector Magistrate (DCM) and a forensic team, arrived at the scene to document the evidence and assist in the investigation.

A case has been registered against Hossain under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and determine if the accused was part of a larger network.

Police sources hailed the operation as a significant step in their ongoing mission to combat the drug menace in Tripura.

