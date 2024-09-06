A group of youths staged a protest with black flags on September 6 in front of the residences of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman in Tripura.

This comes two days after the CPIM and Congress in Tripura demanded an apology from states SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das over his social media post regarding the protection of temples.

Earlier, Das had written a Facebook post after some Hindu idols were vandalized in parts of Tripura by unknown miscreants. However, he later deleted the post.

On the first day of the Assembly session, last Wednesday, both CPIM and Congress protested against the post, claiming that it could further escalate tensions and demanded a public apology.

Following this, a group of youths staged a protest in front of the residences of the Leader of the Opposition and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman today, demanding an apology for what they considered disrespect to Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking with reporters, one protester said, “We feel pained to see some people speaking against Sanatani. Sanatan Dharma shows the path of development. The way they protested against the minister's post, which was written in support of Hindus, led us to stage this protest here.”



Another protester added, “Minister Sudhangshu Das wrote a post supporting Hindus, but CPIM MLA and Congress leaders protested against it in the Assembly. My question to Jitendra Chaudhury is, when Rahul Gandhi said that Hindus are violent, why didn't he protest? If he wants to stay in India, he must give respect to Hindus. He must apologise. We will not tolerate any kind of propaganda against Hindus,” he added.