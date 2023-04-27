In a tragic incident, a Youtuber named Bapan Nandi hailing from Tripura’s Udaipur sub-division was allegedly thrashed publically for purportedly using Hindu models in his music video which he made for the Eid celebration last Saturday.

The video of his being charged by a group of angry people and interrogated as to why he cast the Hindu girls for portraying Muslim characters in the video went viral in social media bringing criticism.

Sources said that a case was registered against Bapan for allegedly defaming the Hindu community.

Speaking with the media, Bapan said, “The video was not made by me but yes I acted like other artists in the video of Eid. After my friend Siddik released the video on his Youtube channel named Mr. Siddik, I released the video on my channel. But, the attacks were targeted upon me”.

Bapan however claimed that he don’t know other crew who acted in the video.

Narrating the incident, Bapan said the elected Deputy Chief of East Gokul Nagar Panchayat under Udaipur Sub-division of Tripura’s Gomati district had called Bapan to pay a visit his place for some work.

“As we know each other, I went into his place and was shocked to see around 40 youths waiting for me. All of a sudden Panchayat leader slapped me, and thrashed me in front of everyone there. I told them that the video was not made by me but none of them have listened to me. They have also registered a case against me but for what crime I don't know", he told reporters.

Soon after the incident Youtubers has condemned the incident and made a video extending solidarity to Nandi.