Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park has implemented several measures to ensure the well-being of its animals amidst the severe heatwave affecting Tripura and other parts of the country.

Keeping in mind the soaring temperatures, authorities at the zoo have introduced a series of initiatives to provide relief from the extreme heat conditions which is creating discomfort for the wildlife housed there.

The zoo management recognised the need for immediate action, and are thereby offering seasonal fruits such as watermelons, cucumbers, and gourds to help the animals stay hydrated and cool.

Ice cubes and cold-water splashes are also being utilised as a direct method to reduce heat stress among the animals. These efforts are being complemented by the administration of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and other substances which can help in the prevention of dehydration and ensure that the animals receive the necessary care to maintain their health during this challenging period.

Moreover, in order to ensure fresh and cool water is always available to the animals, the zoo staff has been diligently changing water levels at various enclosures frequently. This is also an attempt to aid in their ability to cope with the heat.

Dr Keshab Debnath, the Zoo Doctor, said that the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons in summer. He said, “In the Sepahijala Zoological Park animals are affected by the heat of the summer. We had already prepared ourselves, as a sufficient amount of water had already been stored. In this summer all the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons etc. All the carnivores are provided with ice blocks in their resting areas. Cold Water is being sprinkled regularly along with feeding of ORS mixture to beat the heat. Though the animals are suffering in these heatwaves we are doing enough to make them comfortable.”

These steps being taken by the authorities demonstrate a commitment to animal welfare as the region grapples with increasingly harsh weather conditions. The measures taken by the sanctuary highlight the importance of adapting care practices to meet the changing needs of wildlife in response to environmental challenges.