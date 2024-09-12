Adong Jamatia, recently crowned Mister International India 2024, is set to represent the country at the Mister International competition in the Philippines later this year.

Hailing from Tripura, Jamatia gained attention after winning the Mega Mister North East pageant.

As he prepares for the global stage, Jamatia carries the hopes of Tripura and the northeastern region. His journey has been supported by Totell Fashion, Tripura's modelling and casting agency, and Mega Entertainment, which organised the North East pageant.

Jamatia’s participation marks a significant moment for Tripura in the world of pageantry.