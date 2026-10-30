Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 29 inaugurated two blocks of the Agartala Lighthouse Project near the Akhaura border, marking progress in a housing initiative aimed at providing affordable homes to economically weaker and low-income families.

A total of 278 flats in the newly completed 'A' and 'F' blocks have been made ready for beneficiaries. During the inauguration ceremony, Saha symbolically handed over keys to selected beneficiaries. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal attended the programme virtually.

The two blocks are part of a seven-block project under which 1,000 flats are planned to be constructed in Agartala. Each flat has an area of approximately 30 square metres (320 square feet).

Addressing the gathering, Saha said the project had faced administrative and financial hurdles at different stages of implementation but these were resolved with the support of the Union minister and other stakeholders.

He expressed hope that the remaining blocks would be completed and handed over to beneficiaries within the stipulated timeframe.

The Lighthouse Project is part of an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote affordable housing through modern construction technology. Agartala is among six cities selected across the country for the project.

The flats have been constructed using Light Gauge Steel Frame technology, which the government says offers a faster, sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional construction methods.

Saha said the project was aimed at providing more than just shelter, adding that permanent housing would help families secure a stable future and improve their quality of life.

He also stressed the need for proper maintenance, sanitation and essential civic amenities in the residential complex. He urged future residents to work together to maintain a clean and liveable neighbourhood.

The state government, he said, remained committed to expanding access to secure housing for economically weaker sections and low-income families.