Tripura’s annual industries fair to showcase expanded features from January 2026

A wider exhibition format and stronger public engagement are at the centre of preparations for the 36th Tripura Industries and Commerce Fair, scheduled to open on January 29, 2026, at the International Fairground in Agartala. The fair will run for 15 days, concluding on February 12, and will welcome visitors daily from 2 pm to 9 pm.

The focus on renewed features emerged during the first preparatory meeting held at the State Secretariat, chaired by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma. She called for coordinated efforts from all participating bodies, stressing that the fair must be more dynamic and appealing than previous editions. Chakma urged officials to take “responsible and proactive” steps to achieve a smooth and impactful event.

Subhas Chandra Das, Additional Director of the Industries and Commerce Department, briefed the meeting on ongoing arrangements. He confirmed that central and state government agencies will again install stalls, while a food court and a themed pavilion will form part of the main attractions.

The programme will also include seminars on key industry-related topics and cultural performances organised by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, aiming to draw broader public participation throughout the two-week event.