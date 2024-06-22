Tripura's young chess sensation, Aradhya Das has clinched the bronze medal at the Asian Youth Under-10 Girls' Chess Championship held in Kazakhstan. The tournament concluded recently, with Das demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout.

In a thrilling final round, Das faced off against Milana Filippova (KAZ, 1633), captivating audiences with her strategic play and securing victory with the black pieces. Her final score of 6.5 points placed her firmly in the third position, highlighting her prowess on the international chess stage.

The gold medal was claimed by Alisa Genrietta Yunker (KAZ) with a dominant performance of 8.5 points, while WCM Alanna Berikkyzy (KAZ) secured the silver medal with 7 points.

Aradhya Das' achievement marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, drawing praise and accolades from her coaches, teachers, and supporters back in Tripura. Her success underscores her potential as a rising star in the world of chess, inspiring young players across the country.

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