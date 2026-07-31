Tripura's Asmita Dey creates history, wins India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold

Tripura's Asmita Dey scripted history by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top honour in the women's 48kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

The 23-year-old athlete from Belonia in South Tripura district defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping Golden Score final to secure India's maiden Commonwealth Games gold in judo.

Asmita displayed exceptional determination, technical brilliance and composure throughout the contest, overcoming a tough challenge from the Canadian judoka to finish on the top step of the podium.

Her victory marks a landmark achievement for Indian judo and adds another glorious chapter to the country's sporting history at the Commonwealth Games.

Having represented India at several international competitions, Asmita's journey from the small town of Belonia to becoming a Commonwealth Games champion stands as an inspiring story of hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Her historic triumph is expected to provide a major boost to the growth of judo in India while bringing immense pride to Tripura and the nation.