A traditional fermented bamboo shoot variety from Tripura, known as ‘Melye-amiley,’ has been found to have anti-obesity effects and offers a potential solution for weight management and metabolic health, according to a recent study.

The study which was recently published in the journal ‘Food Frontiers’, said that it reduces lipid accumulation and increases fatty acid β-oxidation.

“The techniques of fermentation have been as old as human civilization that have passed through generations, mainly used to preserve food, enhance nutritional quality and also to enhance taste and flavour. Based on the environment, availability of food materials and traditional knowledge of the community, the techniques and the products vary”, the study said.

The study led by Prof. Mojibur R. Khan from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) looked into anti-obesity effects of different varieties of traditional fermented bamboo shoots of the north eastern region.

Based on in vitro cell culture studies the team has observed that a traditional fermented bamboo shoot variety of Tripura, called ‘Melye-amiley’ can reduce intracellular lipid accumulation. The process involved increase in the expression of lipolytic (HSL, LPL, and Agtl) and fat browning regulator genes (UCP1, PRDM16, and PGC1-alpha).

Furthermore, the study demonstrates that treatment with Melye-amiley leads to the upregulation of thermogenic protein expression via the AMPK signaling pathway. This process stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and enhances fatty acid β-oxidation, offering a multifaceted approach to weight management and metabolic health. These findings suggest that fermented bamboo shoot extract has promising anti-obesity effects by boosting energy expenditure in white adipocytes.

This study was recently published in the journal ‘Food Frontiers.’