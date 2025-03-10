A 25-day training program based on the traditional art of Rajasthani puppetry commenced in Tripura's Bamutiya Block, with 30 women participating.

The initiative, held under the supervision of the Additional District Magistrate of West Tripura Megha Jain, aims to equip local women and girls with skills in puppet-making and performance, further providing them with income opportunities.

The sessions will be conducted by trainers from Rajasthan, introducing participants to various aspects of puppetry, including the making of different types of puppets and the art of puppet dancing.

The training also includes insights into other Rajasthani handicrafts that can help enhance livelihood opportunities.

Over the next 25 days, they will first master the techniques of making puppets before moving on to learning how to animate and perform with them.

Speaking about the initiative, the organisers expressed hope that the participants would benefit and pass on their skills to others.

Megha Jain highlighted the perks of the initiative and said participants can not only perform puppet shows but also sell the puppets and earn a good livelihood.