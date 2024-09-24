After seven months of dialogue with the Central and Tripura governments, along with other key stakeholders, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have made the significant decision to join the mainstream, said top most insurgent leader Biswa Mohan Debbarma on Tuesday, marking a major step towards peace and reconciliation in the region.

On Tuesday, 584 insurgents from the NLFT and the ATTF laid down arms and joined the mainstream by surrendering a large cache of arms and ammunition. The groups include 261 cadres from NLFT (BM), 100 from NLFT (PD), 100 from NLFT (ORI), and 123 cadres from the ATTF.

Speaking with reporters, Biswa Mohan Debbarma, the self-styled President of the NLFT (BM) group and a senior insurgent leader, expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tripura government, and security agencies for organizing the homecoming ceremony.



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“We are celebrating the homecoming ceremony, which follows the accord we signed recently on 4th September. I would like to thank Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tripura government, and state agencies such as the Tripura Police, BSF, and Tripura State Rifles. We are very happy to have joined the mainstream. Now, more work lies ahead since we have returned home. There are many programs planned, and we will move forward in peace,” he said.

He further informed that four groups have joined the mainstream after a series of dialogues.

“I, along with my Vice President Jackob Hrangkhawl, Chief of Army Staff, Defence Secretary, and others, are here representing four groups. From the NLFT, 380 cadres have joined, though the attendance is less due to the program.

After a meeting, our party decided to pursue dialogue.

The Government of India welcomed us, and it was a fruitful dialogue that continued for more than seven months. Today, we are celebrating," he added.