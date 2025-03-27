Tripura Industries Minister Santana Chakma informed the Assembly on Thursday, March 27, that the state's bilateral trade with Bangladesh has been on a decline since the 2022-23 financial year. The primary reason for this downturn is the significant drop in exports from Tripura to its neighboring country.

Replying to a written question moved by CPI(M) lawmaker Nirmal Biswas, the minister stated that the trade volume has decreased from Rs 1008.40 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 715.98 crore in 2023-24.

While Tripura exports stones, pulses, chilly, ginger, cumin seeds, and fruits, Bangladesh supplies fish, cement, PVC doors, pipes, and cotton waste in return.

“Out of Rs 1008.40 crore bilateral trade in the 2021-22 financial year, Bangladesh exported goods valued at Rs 767.00 crore, while its import amount stood at Rs 241.40 crore during the year,” Chakma said.

The minister highlighted that in 2022-23, the overall trade shrank to Rs 758.09 crore, followed by a further dip to Rs 715.98 crore in 2023-24.

“More or less, Bangladesh’s export remains the same but the export to Bangladesh has shown a steep downfall in the two years - 2022-23 and 2023-24. The export amount has fallen from Rs 121.37 crore in 2022-2023 to Rs 12.31 crore in 2023-24,” according to a document tabled in the Assembly. according to a document tabled in the Assembly.

To address this issue, Chakma stated that the state government has taken initiatives to enhance the functioning of Land Customs Stations (LCS) to facilitate and boost bilateral trade.

Tripura currently has nine operational Land Customs Stations that serve as crucial trade gateways between the state and Bangladesh.