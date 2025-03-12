Biplab Goswami, a native of Agartala, Tripura, and the writer of the film Laapataa Ladies, which has garnered widespread acclaim, received the IIFA award for Best Original Story.

This Bollywood gem, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has not only captured hearts across India but has also marked a new era in Hindi cinema.

Since its release in 2024, Laapataa Ladies has garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling storytelling and insightful commentary on the challenges faced by women in Indian society.

Goswami’s narrative, a perfect blend of humor, emotion, and social awareness, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

The film’s narrative evokes laughter, brings smiles, and inspires viewers to stand up for themselves.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today NE, Goswami shared his heartfelt emotions about the recognition and said that he had expectations of winning an award for his film.



“I don’t know why, but I had an expectation. Honestly speaking, I worked hard for this film and wrote the story straight from my heart. After completing it, I felt that people who enjoy commercial entertainment as well as those who appreciate cinematic language and art would love my story. I am very satisfied to receive the IIFA award. Laapataa Ladies has been appreciated all over the world. This recognition from IIFA has given me new inspiration. The fans have loved me, and they have considered me worthy—this is a matter of great satisfaction. I am eternally grateful,” he said.

Goswami further shared that soon after Laapataa Ladies was released, it was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

“It was also released in Japan. People from neighboring Bangladesh also watched the film, and I received calls from many people from our neighboring country who applauded me. It even got an entry to the Oscars. After writing the story, I was sure that audiences from all sections would love this film, and it might achieve some awards,” he told this publication.



Recalling the momentous IIFA award ceremony, Goswami shared that his award was announced by Bollywood stalwarts Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, and presented to him by the talented Vijay Varma.

“That moment was unforgettable. Those moments were truly amazing,” he reminisced.

Speaking about the IIFA awards, he mentioned that the movie won a total of 10 awards, including Best Director, Best Supporting Role, and others.