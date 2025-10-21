Tripura’s Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital earns national quality certification

In a significant milestone for Tripura’s healthcare system, the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital in Sepahijala district has been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The recognition stands as a testament to the hospital’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare services to the community. The certification encompasses various critical departments, including OPD, IPD, OT, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Maternity, and Emergency units, among others.

The hospital earned this distinction after undergoing a rigorous evaluation by both State and National assessment teams, which reviewed its compliance with stringent benchmarks for healthcare delivery and quality management.

Sepahijala District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal expressed pride over the achievement, stating, “A major Sub-Divisional Hospital – Bishalgarh – has been NQAS-certified after rigorous scrutiny by Central and State teams. This is a big boost to quality health service delivery in the Bishalgarh Subdivision. Proud moment for all.”

The hospital management also extended appreciation to its team of doctors, nurses, health workers, and support staff for their unwavering dedication. Officials said the certification reflects the shared vision of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible, high-quality services for the people of Bishalgarh and beyond.