The Chair of the President of India has been disgraced by the ruling BJP-led government of Tripura for mere political gains alleged Opposition CPI(M) on October 13.

While addressing a press conference, CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, alleged that during her two-day visit to Tripura, the President was made to inaugurate an incomplete MLA hostel beside lay foundation stones of old roads.

He further said that she also flagged off a train that was already running and these are unfortunate and undignified for the President of India because the present regime again with the assembly election approaches is trying to fool and bluff the people of Tripura and even not hesitating in using the President of India for their political agenda.

The assembly election of Tripura is scheduled for early February next year.

Earlier, the CPI (M) had boycotted all programmes of the President here to protest against the alleged lawlessness and anarchy going on in Tripura during the last 4.5 years time under BJP rule.

Chowdhury, a former MP of the state announced that on coming October 21, CPIM is going to organize a massive public awareness rally against all these at Agartala so that the people of the state yet again are not victims of the false propaganda of this government.

He also informed that CPI (M) as the main opposition party had taken an initiative to unite the secular democratic parties against the BJP and there are positive signs as other parties are also echoing similar sentiments.