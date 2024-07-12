President of India Droupadi Murmu, has conferred the Kirti Chakra Award posthumously to the Late CRPF CoBRA Commando Shambhu Roy, who made the supreme sacrifice on April 3, 2021.

CRPF Constable Shambhu Roy, who hailed from Bhagyapur village in North Tripura, was posted in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur area. He was part of a combing operation on April 3, 2021, when Maoists ambushed them. Roy was among the 22 jawans martyred in the attack.

Roy, who joined the CoBRA battalion of the CRPF in 2015, had last visited his ancestral house twelve days before the incident. He is survived by his parents and brother. Shambhu was the youngest of three siblings, born to Dwijraj Roy and Anjali Roy.

In a solemn ceremony held on July 5, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Kirti Chakra to Shambhu's parents, paying tribute to their son's bravery and sacrifice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries attended the event.