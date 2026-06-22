Tripura's centaury old traditional Kharchi puja from July 22, preparation begins

Preparations for the Tripura’s traditional seven-day Kharchi Festival and Fair, scheduled to begin on July 22, are underway in full swing.

A preparatory meeting was held this morning at the conference hall of the West Tripura District Magistrate’s office on June 22.

The meeting, held for the successful organization of the upcoming festival at the Chaturdasha Devata Temple premises in Khayerpur under Old Agartala block, was chaired by MLA Ratan Chakraborty.

He described the Kharchi Puja as a unifying festival for people across all communities, transcending religion and caste. He said the festival has become a symbol of pride as it reflects the rich cultural heritage of Tripura, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country and abroad each year.

Detailed discussions were held on various aspects of festival arrangements, with emphasis on improving infrastructure around the temple and fairground. Key decisions included ensuring adequate street lighting, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water facilities, and deployment of medical teams for visitors.

To manage traffic congestion, appropriate parking arrangements will be designated, and a structured plan for stall allocation was discussed. It was also decided that, as in previous years, various government departments will set up exhibition stalls at the fairground. These stalls will showcase different government schemes, particularly highlighting the achievements of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure.

The Department of Information and Cultural Affairs will organize daily cultural programs at the Habeli and Krishnamala stages, featuring artists from across the state. A dedicated food court will also be set up to enhance visitor experience.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials and public representatives, including the Acting Sabhadhipati of West Tripura Zila Parishad Bishwajit Shil and others.