Tripura’s Chabimura set for world-class eco-tourism makeover within 10 months

Tripura’s iconic hill-and-river destination Chabimura is being redeveloped into a world-class eco-tourism hub, with a Rs 60-crore investment backed by the Asian Development Bank. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said nearly 35 per cent of the work has already been completed and the project is on track for delivery this year.

Speaking during his third inspection of the site on January 7, Chowdhury said the focus is on upgrading facilities without compromising the area’s natural setting or archaeological value. “We are working on how to develop this tourist spot in the lap of nature,” he said, adding that Chabimura has drawn national attention and “with basic amenities and public demand fulfilled, it can be made world-class.”

Often described as the Mini Amazon of Tripura, Chabimura sits along the Gomati River and is known for ancient rock carvings of Hindu deities carved into steep cliffs. The towering Durga relief remains the main draw. Access is largely by boat through forested stretches, with the area also offering trekking routes, birdwatching and expansive river views.

Officials said the redevelopment includes 26 eco-friendly log huts, a cafeteria, a children’s play area, landscaping, paved pathways and other visitor amenities aimed at improving the overall experience. The project is expected to be completed by October and formally opened to the public by December.

Chowdhury also used the visit to underline the state’s broader tourism push. He said tourism was declared an industry last year, but “no concrete steps were taken” earlier.

“After our government came to power, we initiated several projects including Chabimura, Narikel Kunja and adventure tourism,” he said, adding that tourism would become a key livelihood driver across the North East and help Tripura emerge as a national tourism hub.

The minister said he would also inspect Banduar in Gomati district, where a replica complex of the 51 Shakti Peethas is under construction.