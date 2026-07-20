Tripura's Chandamita Roy wins Best National Costume at Miss Teen Diva 2026 with tribal-inspired ensemble

Tripura earned national recognition at the Miss Teen Diva 2026 pageant as Chandamita Roy won the Best National Costume award with a striking ensemble celebrating the state's indigenous heritage and India's tribal traditions.

The award-winning costume was conceptualised and designed by Yana Ngoba Chakpu, Founder and CEO of Northeast India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement, and showcased the craftsmanship of Tripura's indigenous communities.

At the heart of the ensemble was an authentic handwoven Debbarman (Tripuri) textile, woven on the traditional loin loom, reflecting an age-old weaving tradition preserved through generations. Inspired by Nagkesar, Tripura's state flower, the costume featured dramatic floral wings symbolising the state's natural beauty, resilience and cultural identity.

The design was further enhanced with Indian coin jewellery, vibrant red beads and silver tribal ornaments inspired by indigenous communities across the country, presenting a contemporary tribute to India's rich tribal heritage.

The national costume presentation received support from Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, underscoring the state government's efforts to promote Tripura's cultural heritage and tourism through creative platforms.

Expressing her happiness, Chandamita Roy said it was an honour to represent Tripura on a national stage through a costume celebrating the state's indigenous heritage.

"Receiving the Best National Costume award is a proud moment, and I hope it inspires greater appreciation for our weavers, artisans and the rich cultural traditions they continue to preserve," she said.

Designer Yana Ngoba Chakpu said the costume was created to tell the story of not only Tripura but also India's indigenous legacy.

"Every thread, every ornament and every detail honours our artisans, our weavers and the cultural traditions that continue to inspire future generations. This recognition belongs to every artisan whose craft keeps our heritage alive," she said.

The achievement marks another milestone in showcasing the cultural richness of Tripura and the Northeast on the national stage, highlighting fashion as a powerful medium for preserving heritage, promoting tourism and celebrating India's diverse indigenous traditions.

