Breaking all stereotypes, Debolina Roy from Tripura has set an example for women by joining the Indian Railways as an Assistant Loco Pilot. In a profession that has been largely dominated by men, Debolina has proven that women can also make their mark in this field.

Debolina hails from Ramnagar in Agartala and completed her Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Tripura Institute of Technology. She then pursued her graduation with Electrical Engineering from GMIT Kolkata in 2017. After completing her education, she started preparing for various government job exams.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Debolina shared her views on Indian Railways as an excellent career opportunity and believes that success can be achieved in this organization. She further stated that she wants to challenge the social perception that such positions are predominantly for men and encourage other girls to apply for similar posts.

Debolina cleared the exam for becoming a Loco Pilot of the railway with only three months of preparation. She also completed her training and is now all set to join Southeastern Railway.