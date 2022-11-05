In a unique move for the first time perhaps in the entire country, the Tripura government has set up ‘Bio Village Solar Hamlet’ in Kharansing para a rural hamlet situated in Tripura’s Gomati district around 80km from Agartala on November 5.

The Bio Village Solar Hamlet has been inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who is also holding the department of Science and technology.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma has explained about the concept of Bio Village Solar Hamlet.

“The concept of bio village was there already in India. This is Solar Hamlet which is very different from bio village. Because both including bio village and solar hamlet were added together this is known as Bio village 2.

In a simple bio village, there is only organic farming but in this village, we have put different components like encouraging organic farming, and livestock, we are teaching them how to grow mushrooms. We have installed solar pumps for double cropping.

A water filtration farm for pure and clean was also installed as during the survey we found that people in this area were suffering from water-related diseases as people were having water from the stream and canal. This is what is known as bio village 2 and nowhere in India I think it has been done like this”, the minister said.

The minister further informed that this project was developed indigenously by the Tripura government under the science and technology department.

“There would be generating income and with that, we have added one more component like how to save money and for which we have given them biogas so they can save money for gas cylinders, solar stoves for smokeless cook which is environment free. We have given LED lights, fans and etc”, Dev Varma told this publication.

For the economic boost in the rural hamlets, the department has also installed street solar lights.

“We have also installed solar lights in the tribal markets. Because we have found that the farmers have to come in the morning time which is their working time so now they can work in the morning and in the evening they can sell their products. We have done that all over in Tripura especially in aspirational blocks to boost the economy of the village”, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also acknowledged it and mentioned it in his Maan Ki Baat.

“This is a unique effort. In our government we think that the last must come first and this is how development happens”, the minister added.