Tripura’s Dhalai district hit by 3.8-magnitude earthquake

Tripura’s Dhalai district was hit by a 3.8-magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Sunday, October 4, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was recorded at 12:57:38 am on Sunday, with the epicentre located in Dhalai, the national seismological agency said. The tremor occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres below the surface.

According to the NCS, the epicentre was located at latitude 23.757°N and longitude 91.995°E. The agency shared the earthquake details through its official X account shortly after the tremor was detected.

The earthquake was of moderate intensity and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property from the affected area. Authorities have not reported any major disruption following the tremor so far.

The NCS is the nodal agency responsible for monitoring seismic activity in the country and regularly records and publishes details of earthquakes detected across India and neighbouring regions.

Further information on the impact of the earthquake, if any, is awaited.