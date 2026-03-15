Tripura’s Dharmanagar Assembly by-election to be held on April 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the by-election for the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in Tripura will be conducted on April 9, 2026.

The seat became vacant following the passing of Biswabandhu Sen, MLA and Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, earlier this year in February.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the official gazette notification for the by-election will be issued on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 23, with scrutiny of nominations on March 24. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, and the election process is expected to conclude before May 6.

This by-election will fill the vacant seat in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, and political parties are expected to ramp up preparations as the formal election process begins with the gazette notification.