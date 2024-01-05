Dipa Karmakar, Olympian from Tripura scripted a triumphant return to the national gymnastics arena after an eight-year hiatus. The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship, hosted in Bhubaneswar, witnessed Dipa's stellar performance on Day 3, where she clinched a Gold in All-around, a Silver in Vault, and another Silver in Uneven Bars in the women's competition.

The gymnastics extravaganza also saw Railways' Pranati Das emerge as a shining star, securing two Gold medals in Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise. Pranati Das showcased her versatility by claiming the second spot in the all-around women's category, adding another feather to her cap.

Adding to the accolades for the Railways team, Pranati Nayak seized a Gold in Vault and a Bronze in Balance Beam, further solidifying the team's dominance in the competition.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to extend his congratulations to Dipa Karmakar. He wrote, “Great comeback for @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations for bagging 3 medals at the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship organized at Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.”