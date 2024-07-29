Meet 52-year-old Nirmala Sinha from Tripura, who has been announced as a recipient of the prestigious National Handloom Award 2023 by the Ministry of Textile, Government of India.

Sinha, a Divyang and resident of Barasurma village in Dhalai District, has shown remarkable skill in weaving the traditional Manipuri attire, Inaphi, using natural dyes, despite facing numerous challenges.

Sinha is among six women from NE who will receive the National Handloom Award 2023. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will bestow the Award in Delhi on August 7.

In an interview with India Today NE, Nirmala shared that she has been weaving Inaphi for the past 35 years.



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“Inaphi is a traditional Manipuri dress, a women’s costume consisting of a wrap-around cloth. It is a colourful and attractive piece of clothing, similar to a shawl or dupatta, used to cover the upper part of the body by women. I weave it using natural dyes on our traditional cloths, employing all traditional methods,” she explained.

Nirmala's passion for weaving began in childhood as she watched and helped her mother and grandmother create Inaphi.

“I am Divyang, and I weave alone without help from others. I feel very good about this recognition, which I received on July 25. I live with my mother, four brothers, and three sisters. I weave at home, and it takes around 12 days to make one Inaphi. We sell it locally and in other villages. Through the weaving service centre, I submitted my work,” Sinha added.

Nirmala will leave for Delhi on August 5, and on August 7, the awards will be given.