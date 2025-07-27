Tripura’s Ex-CM recommends Mann Ki Baat for ‘idle’ Opposition

Former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday took a dig at the principal opposition CPIM in Tripura, suggesting they listen to Mann Ki Baat to get rid of their bewilderment.

Deb said this in Agartala after listening to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. He said the Mann Ki Baat programme should be listened to by all people, irrespective of caste and religion.

“CPIM should listen to it first, as they don’t work. They exploited people and made them cadres without work. When a person does not work and does not take any initiative, they cannot be called a human being. That’s why CPIM leaders must listen to Mann Ki Baat so that they can get rid of their bewilderment. It will be beneficial for their families and for themselves as well. Listening to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat can be beneficial for all, and people can become aware of many things,” said Deb.

He also cited the example of a man in Gumla, Jharkhand, who was a Naxal but returned to the mainstream and started fisheries, benefiting his family along with 150 other families who were earlier involved with Naxals. He claimed the final form of communism is Naxalism.

Reacting to the demand for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Biplab said this is a statement of Pradyot and his party, and he has nothing to say on this.

“SIR is being implemented in Bihar, and this is the responsibility of the ECI, not mine. In Bihar, the ECI is implementing it, not the BJP. I simply don’t understand why Congress and other parties are protesting in Parliament. Is Parliament responsible for SIR? People coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and casting their votes is not possible. Those who are Indian will cast their votes. Those who come illegally—why will they cast votes?” said the former Chief Minister.