Tripura is set to mark a significant milestone in its infrastructural development with the construction of a 14-story administrative complex at Gurkhabasti, Agartala. This will be the state’s first high-rise government office, designed to integrate cutting-edge earthquake-resistant technology and green building standards.

The Rs 133.89 crore project, overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD) of Tripura and executed by Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. (EPI), aims to consolidate multiple government directorates under one roof. The 20,833 sqm structure will streamline governance by reducing travel hassles for officials and citizens, making administrative processes more efficient.

Given Tripura’s location in Seismic Zone 5, the building features advanced base isolation technology to enhance structural resilience. The pendulum-based base isolator, designed and tested in the United States with significant input from IIT Mumbai, can withstand earthquakes of up to 8.8 magnitude. This makes it the first structure in Northeast India equipped with such seismic safety measures, a technology rarely seen in India outside major cities.

Construction, which began with the foundation stone laying in January 2023, is progressing steadily. The foundation work and seismic isolator installation have been completed, and the building is expected to be fully operational by December 2026. The project has already earned a four-star green building safety rating, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.