Tripura has set up the first-ever synthetic athletic track at the Regional Physical Education College in Panisagar, North District, which will be inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on July 2.

After inspecting the track, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy said that this is the first modernized athletic track set up in Tripura.

“Earlier, no such track was present in Tripura. It was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on June 29, but it was rescheduled to July 2. This is the first time such a modernized athletic track has been set up in Tripura. We want to provide good services to our youths and sportspersons. We have made significant progress in sports in the last few years, bringing home medals and other achievements in various sports both nationally and internationally,” said the Minister.

He further mentioned that the current state government and sports department are working on developing infrastructure, including synthetic football grounds and other projects that are in the pipeline.