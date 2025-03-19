Tripura's first international cricket stadium is on track for completion by mid-year, marking a major milestone for sports infrastructure in the state.

The facility, located in Narsinghgarh, will be the second-largest stadium in Northeast India after Guwahati and will have a seating capacity of 25,000.

Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy confirmed the project is in its final stages. “The work began in 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20, construction was halted, causing delays. After discussions with the Tripura Cricket Association, we have learned that the project will be completed by mid-year, and we will proceed with the inauguration,” he said.

The stadium, owned and operated by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), will serve as the home ground for both the Tripura cricket team and the Indian cricket team. It is expected to host international matches, boosting the region’s presence in national and global cricket.