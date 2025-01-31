Northeast India's healthcare landscape is set to transform as Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) prepares to launch its organ transplant unit, focusing initially on liver transplants. The prestigious Mohan Foundation from Chennai will spearhead this groundbreaking initiative.

The development marks a crucial milestone for Tripura's healthcare system, building on the success of two kidney transplants performed at the facility in 2024. A specialised team from Mohan Foundation has arrived to train medical staff and educate the public about organ donation procedures.

Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of AGMC and GB Pant Hospital, stated that their partnership with Mohan Foundation would strengthen the organ donation process across Tripura. He pointed to alarming statistics from the hospital's trauma centre, where 98 and 111 deaths were recorded in 2023 and 2024 respectively, many resulting in potentially viable organ donations.

The project gained momentum following a workshop attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who emphasised public participation as key to the programme's success. AIIMS New Delhi professor Dr Deepak Gupta stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated brain death committee to oversee the certification process.

Mohan Foundation's Executive Director Pallavi Kumar highlighted three critical factors for success: infrastructure development, personnel training, and family counselling. Local organizations including Lions Club and Rotary Club will assist in raising public awareness about organ donation.

The initiative aims to address the critical shortage of organ transplant facilities in Northeast India while significantly reducing healthcare costs for local residents who currently travel to metropolitan cities for such procedures.