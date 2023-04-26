Tripura's first Padmashree awardee and ex-civil servant in Tripura government Himangshu Mohan Choudhury breathed his last yesterday evening leaving his family and well wishers in a shadow of grief.

According to sources, Choudhury breathed his last at a private hospital located here in Agartala. He was 82. He is survived by two daughters, relatives and thousands of well wishers spread over India and Bangaldesh.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, has condoled his sudden demise.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who is now in Delhi, paid a quick visit to his Bordowali residence and formed a special medical team for his treatment when Himangshu Mohan Choudhury was ill.

During the 1971 liberation war, Choudhury was posted as SDO of Sonamura Sub-division in Sepahijala district a bordering village that shares a patch of international borders with neighboring Bangladesh. He had served the Bangladeshi refugees with care. He did everything for their accommodation and food.

In 1972, Choudhury was awarded the prestigious Padmashree award.

In 2013, Bangladesh government accorded him the respect of “Friend of the Country”.