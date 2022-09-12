For the first time in Agartala, Swabhiman - Tripura LGBTQIA+ collective organized the "Queer Pride Walk" to break the social taboo, which, according to the organizers, allowed people to celebrate their identity and let them be proud of who they are.

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities and their supporters walked with rainbow flags representing LGBTQ social movements.

They said that the main aim of the queer pride parade is to honour and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, and, moreover, through creating awareness, society can come out of the stigma and prejudice against them.

The walk shall start from Umakanta Academy ground and cover some five kilometres of roads in the capital city, concluding at the Vivekananda stadium.

The rainbow procession and the colour representing LGBTQ social movements aim to create awareness so that society comes out of the stigma and prejudice against them.

Some of the participants, even from other states, took to the streets as they painted rainbows on their bodies, while many others wore clothes in the colours of the rainbow, expecting to bring change in the mindset of people regarding them.